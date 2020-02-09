Sonko pays his last respects to Mzee Moi

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has challenged political leaders in the country to embrace the spirit of national unity and inclusivity in remembrance of the late retired President Daniel arap Moi.

The embattled governor noted that Mzee Moi found a way of making all communities feel part of his government and as a way of paying their respect, current leaders should avoid aligning themselves and marshaling political support on tribal lines.

“Mzee Moi set a big precedence on matters of national unity and appointments that reflected the true face of Kenya. Every time, Mzee Moi spoke about unity, and he always did this in every corner of this country,” said Sonko.

He was speaking after joining thousands of Kenyan in viewing and paying his last respects to the late president at Parliament buildings.

The City Hall boss said that the death of the second president of Kenya should give Kenyans more reason to rally behind the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Moi wanted national unity and that is what the BBI is all about. So we are fully behind it and this has been my message since the handshake,” he said.