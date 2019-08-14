Sonko now disowns Sh25 chicken tax, but confirms rise in parking fees

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he will revoke a legal notice his administration had gazetted that proposed contentious taxes, including a Sh25 charge for every chicken brought to the city from upcountry.

Governor Sonko claimed that he was not consulted and the legal notice was gazetted without his approval and signature.

He urged Ward Representatives to use all legal ways possible to have it revoked.

“I have not signed anything and I was not consulted on the same. We should be meeting before tabling any proposals affecting Nairobi people and as the Governor there is no notice that can be gazetted without my knowledge.

“There is no way you can bypass me and the assembly and propose sensitive issues touching on things that affect Wanjiku,” explained Mr Sonko.

MOMBASA MEETING

He was speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with the county assembly’s Budget and Appropriations committee held in Mombasa.

Governor Sonko has now ordered for the removal of the “unrealistic charges” that he said will only be a burden to city residents.

Sonko however said that the Sh400 daily parking fee for motorists in the Central Business District (CBD), current charges for billboards, Sh50, 000 charge for cutting trees in the capital and Sh100, 000 charge for cattle from other counties rounded up loitering in the city will remain.

“Charges like parking fee in the city centre will have to increase to Sh400 because we want to decongest the city and by having the fees go up,” he said.

The new taxes were to take effect in July 19.

Ward Representatives have until September, or 90 days from the day the Finance Bill 2019 was gazetted, to approve or amend the tax proposals.

NO PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

Last week on Thursday three activists moved to court to stop the county government from passing the bill into law arguing that there was no public participation.

Key among the levies he asked to be abolished are fees charged for garbage collection in learning institutions and religious bodies, the Sh25 charged for chicken brought into the city from upcountry and fire inspection certificate charges.

In the proposed Bill, religious bodies such as mosque, churches and temples were to be levied between Sh5, 000 and Sh10, 000 monthly depending on their size.