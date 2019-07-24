Sonko threatens ‘non-performing’ cabinet members with the sack, again

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is back to his threats of sacking members of his cabinet via social media if they do not deliver.

On Tuesday, Sonko asked Roads CEC, Hitan Majevdia, and the Chief Officer Engineer Frederick Karanja to resign over the poor state of roads in the city.

“CEC (Minister) and CO (PS) roads Nairobi county can you tell Nairobians what happened to the pothole patching machines and the new asphalt plant for making bitumen that were procured 8 months ago. Why are you also taking long to repair our old asphalt plant for producing our own lami ambayo ilichomwa,” Sonko wrote on Facebook.

ACT OR RESIGN

The governor also sought to know where the county’s internal road re-carpeting equipment for recarpetting county roads are. He gave the said officers 14 days to act or resign.

“Kama kazi inawalemea resign and go home. We have many young energetic engineers who are jobless in Nairobi. You have 14 days to act,” he wrote.

In 2017, the Nairobi county government signed an agreement with AEA Limited (formerly Avery East Africa) known for its innovative Velocity Road Patching technology, for restoration of city roads.

The partnership was in line with his administration’s commitment to fix the city’s road infrastructure through effective and cost-efficient technology.

CORRUPTION

The governor has been full of tough talk, especially regarding ‘cartels’ at City Hall and has gone as far as sacking some officials on the board, but this has not afforded Nairobians any respite.

In May, Sonko ordered the 23 bureaucrats to hand over their offices to the directors of their departments.

This came just a day after he accused some members of his cabinet of laziness and corruption.