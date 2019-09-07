Sonko lies, again, about naming Deputy Governor

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Friday again broke his much-anticipated promise of naming a deputy.

After promising Nairobians on Thursday that he would name a deputy on Friday and that he was ready to step aside if he is found to be culpable in the ongoing investigation of graft in City Hall, Sonko again did not keep his promise.

Nairobi County has not had a deputy governor since January 2018 when Polycarp Igathe resigned, five months after election, citing his failure to earn Governor Sonko’s trust.

In past interviews, the Nairobi County chief said his choice for a deputy governor would be a woman.

In August last year, Sonko had shortlisted four women as the likely candidates for the position.

In past interviews, the Nairobi County chief said his choice for a deputy governor would be a woman.