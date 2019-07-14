Sonko invites newly wedded Waiguru for free delivery at Pumwani Hospital

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has invited his newly wedded Kirinyaga counterpart Anne Waiguru to deliver free of charge at Pumwani Hospital.

Sonko made the invitation in social media posts to congratulate Governor Waiguru and lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo after their Saturday traditional wedding.

“Before the honeymoon begins let me take this earliest opportunity on behalf of my family and the great people of Nairobi to congratulate my colleague from Kirinyaga H.E @anne.waiguru for getting married to Wakili Waiganjo,” said Sonko.

Governor Sonko went on to promise her free delivery at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

He also revealed that his wife Primrose Mbuvi will be delivering at the facility in a few months time.

“You are welcome to enjoy the state of the art maternity facilities at Pumwani hospital where the 1st Lady of Nairobi is also set to deliver there in a couple of months to come,” he said.