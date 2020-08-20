Sonko: I’m done throwing tantrums, but…





Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he is done with throwing tantrums and is ready to work with Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi.

Sonko said he had buried the hatchet with Mr Badi after months of push and pull and is now treating their bitter differences as things of the past.

The governor, however warned that he might find himself going back to his usual outbursts if Nairobi residents are harassed by anyone.

The City Hall boss reiterated that he is still the city governor and therefore should be consulted whenever any demolition is being conducted in the county by NMS or any other agency.

“I am done with throwing tantrums provided the rule of law is followed and Nairobi residents are not harassed. However, I will not allow any harassment of Nairobi residents who elected me as governor to go on under my watch,” said Governor Sonko.

“I’d rather go back to be a farmer rather than watch Nairobi residents who queued to vote me in being harassed. I am not afraid of being impeached,” he added.

Asked why he referred to Major General Badi as Saddam Hussein, he said the two are Generals and also have the same moustache.

“I referred to him as Saddam Hussein because I was annoyed a person died during demolitions by NMS at Mukuru kwa Reuben but that is now a thing of the past and should be left in the past,” he said.

The city boss and the NMS DG have been engaged in an ugly supremacy battle ever since NMS was established in March but resolved to settle their difference last week in a truce brokered by President Uhuru Kenyatta with many residents hoping it would last.