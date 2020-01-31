Join our WhatsApp Channel
Sonko hard at ‘work’, blames city mess on his absence

By Hilary Kimuyu January 31st, 2020 2 min read

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko seems hard at work as he continues to sign documents despite a court barring him from official duties.

On Thursday, he took to social media and shared a series of posts saying that the city was in a mess because he has been away from office.

“Due to the heavy rains experienced in Nairobi recently, a number of our roads have been left in a pathetic and deplorable state. There has also been deliberate sabotage in garbage collection when I’ve been out of office leading to unnecessary pile up of un-collected refuse,” one of the tweets read.

In another post, he says that he held an impromptu meeting with the NYS Council Chair Gen (Rtd) Njuki Mwaniki to try and find a solution.

“It’s for this reason that I held an impromptu meeting with NYS Council Chair Gen (Rtd) Njuki Mwaniki with the view of addressing the above. NYS has demonstrated capacity and procurement will be faster because it is a gov’t agency unlike the other process that will take long,” he said on Twitter.

Mr Sonko is facing charges of embezzling more than Sh357 million from the county government, including conspiracy to commit economic crime, willful failure to comply with the law and conflict of interest.

He was arrested late last year and charged in court but is out on a cash bail of Sh15 million. He was, however, barred from accessing his office for the duration of the trial.

Here is what Kenyan think of his efforts:

