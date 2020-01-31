Sonko hard at ‘work’, blames city mess on his absence

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko seems hard at work as he continues to sign documents despite a court barring him from official duties.

On Thursday, he took to social media and shared a series of posts saying that the city was in a mess because he has been away from office.

“Due to the heavy rains experienced in Nairobi recently, a number of our roads have been left in a pathetic and deplorable state. There has also been deliberate sabotage in garbage collection when I’ve been out of office leading to unnecessary pile up of un-collected refuse,” one of the tweets read.

In another post, he says that he held an impromptu meeting with the NYS Council Chair Gen (Rtd) Njuki Mwaniki to try and find a solution.

“It’s for this reason that I held an impromptu meeting with NYS Council Chair Gen (Rtd) Njuki Mwaniki with the view of addressing the above. NYS has demonstrated capacity and procurement will be faster because it is a gov’t agency unlike the other process that will take long,” he said on Twitter.

Mr Sonko is facing charges of embezzling more than Sh357 million from the county government, including conspiracy to commit economic crime, willful failure to comply with the law and conflict of interest.

He was arrested late last year and charged in court but is out on a cash bail of Sh15 million. He was, however, barred from accessing his office for the duration of the trial.

Here is what Kenyan think of his efforts:

Which court allowed you to get back to work!? We don’t want you meddling in the city affairs. Leave that to the Nairobi Regeneration Committee as you await impeachment and jail. — The Charles (@Charles_Warria) January 30, 2020

The President should do us a favor and dissolve Nairobi county govt! — Wayne (@Sir_JackMJ) January 30, 2020

I’m sorry Governor but well before the rains the roads were in a pathetic and deplorable state — Darren Gillen (@dazzjgillen) January 30, 2020

HE, tupatene nyuma ya tent kiasi uniambieeee, (staki watu wasikie) they told u not to access ur office, hahahaha, u mean the Office is just a building??, …lets now go back for prayers — Daudi (@daudi_watiri) January 30, 2020

Hizi karatasi una post will not collect takataka…..go to the ground and mobilize now that you are not in the office. — Nawruz Ombai (@Nawruzo) January 30, 2020