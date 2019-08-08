Sonko erroneous donation cheque raises eyebrows

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday issued a cheque to offset the hospital bill of a cancer victim who died last month after she couldn’t raise Sh1,950 bill for treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Esther Wambui’s plight was highlighted in a video clip that went viral in April after she was turned away at the referral hospital for lack of funds.

After Wambui’s death, her sister Gladys Mwihaki told Nairobi News that the family was left with an outstanding hospital bill of Sh300,000, excluding mortuary fees.

She appealed to well-wishers to help the family to offset the huge bill.

On Wednesday, Governor Sonko heeded the appeal for help and wrote a cheque worth Sh210,000.

But the amount in figures differed from the amount in words.

The cheque won't be cleared by the bank. Discrepancy between the amount in words and figures https://t.co/kQkWiscRjF — GiDi (@gidikariuki) August 7, 2019

When contacted by Nairobi News, the governor’s Director of Communication Richard Bosire said the error on the cheque had been rectified.

“The figure was corrected to Sh200,000. Sh210,000 was an error and it was corrected at the back of the cheque,” said Mr Bosire.