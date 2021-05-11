Sonko elated on receiving Gift Osinya KCSE exam results  

Gift Osinya with former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's wife Primrose when he reported at Lenana School. PHOTO | COURTESY

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s adopted son is among the top achievers in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination whose results were released on Monday.

Osinya scored grade B- (minus) in the 2020 KCSE exam and became among the 144,033 set to join a public university in the country this year.

Overcome with joy, Sonko shared the good news on his social media pages saying he was celebrating the results despite the family expecting Gift Osinya to get an A.

“After scoring an impressive 399 marks in KCPE 4 years ago, he proceeded to Lenana School in Nairobi for his secondary education where he has made us proud again by scoring an impressive B – (minus) in his KCSE. Even though as a family we were expecting an A from him, we thank God for his good grades that now guarantee him a place in one of the public universities where he can pursue the career of his dreams,” Sonko wrote.

Gift Osinya and his younger brother Satrine Osinya were adopted by the former governor in 2014 following a terror attack.

Their mother died during a terror attack at the Joy in Jesus International Ministry church in Likoni, Mombasa in March 2014 leaving the boys orphans.

Sonko on several occasions has mentioned that the boys have been a blessing since they became part of his family and he was grateful to God for the miracles in their lives.

“However, since they joined our family seven years ago, we have seen God’s miracles in their lives. On behalf of my family especially my beloved wife Primrose, I wish to thank you all for the continued support and prayers, and invite you to join us as a family in celebrating the achievements of our son, while thanking God for his mercies upon his life,” he said.

The brothers’ story came to the limelight following the terror attack that left a bullet lodged in Satrine’s head as captured in a photo of his brother Gift holding his bloodied brother.

After a five-hour operation at the Kenyatta National Hospital, the bullet was successfully removed from Satrine Osinya’s brain, and they were both later adopted by Sonko.