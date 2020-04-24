Sonko debuts on Trevor Noah’s ‘The Daily Show’

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has made it to US late-night television The Daily Show by Popular South African comedian Trevor Noah.

Sonko was featured over his controversial move to provide the needy with Covid-19 care packages containing small bottles of Hennessy.

“I think from the research which has been conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and various health organizations, it has been revealed that alcohol plays a preeminent role in killing the Coronavirus or any sort of virus. If you take any sanitizer and check the alcoholic content, you’ll find out each sanitizer has above 70% of alcohol content,” Sonko claimed.

Trevor joked about the governor’s behaviour but also went on to compliment his sense of fashion.

“While this governor’s health advice is not great, I have got to admit his Corona fashion game is a pretty strong man. He looks like a transformer who got stuck,” said Noah.

The Daily Show included a report from CNN on the governor’s inclusion of alcohol as ‘throat sanitizer’ as well as part of Sonko’s speech.

Noah questioned the governor’s false claim that Hennessy had coronavirus-killing properties.

“Drinking Hennessy might help you with many things; it can help you dance better, it can help you relax, and it can probably help you try a Busta Rhymes song at Karaoke. But the one thing it will not do is help you cure Coronavirus. First of all, it’s not 70% alcohol; it’s only 40%, which is too low to kill the virus, and no matter how strong it is, drinking alcohol does not kill viruses,” Trevor said.

Hennessy has since clarified that the alcoholic drink does not in any way cure the novel COVID-19.

“Hennessy would like to stress that the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus,” the alcohol manufacturer said.