Sonko compares his extended foreign tour to Trump’s trips abroad

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko who has been ‘missing’ for almost two weeks now has compared his absence to that of United States President Donald Trump.

Even as he is being investigated in numerous corruption cases, Sonko has had the time to visit several countries abroad including Dubai, Italy, France and later in the week he will be visiting South Korea.

On Tuesday, through social media, Sonko explained why he has been away, stating that all the trips he has taken are good for the city.

“In the last week starting Monday 7th October, I have been out of the country on an official tour where I visited Europe (France) Montpellier, Copenhagen (Denmark) and Asia (South Korea) to attend key note events where other major cities of the world were represented by my counterparts,” Sonko wrote Facebook.

He compared the trips to those of Trump after he took over the Oval office.

“In 2017, US President Donald Trump made several foreign trips, one from 20th to 27th May (8 Days) where he visited a number of Middle East Countries and another in November 5th to 14th (10 Days) visiting Asia, the Korea Peninsula and China. In 2018, Trump went for several foreign trips with one lasting from June 7th to 16th (9 Days) in Europe,” he explained.

He further said that as the governor he has also made several crucial official trips to represent Nairobi City around the world in the last two years.

This he explained is because he believes it is important for him get to interact with other world city leaders and get to see or learn what they are doing differently in their respective cities.

That aside, Sonko admitted that he has been enjoying every moment of his foreign trip.