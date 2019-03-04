Sonko awards six companies multi-billion tenders to build cheap houses





Fine details have emerged of how regeneration of seven estates in Nairobi will be carried out as the execution of the project draws closer.

Controversy has stalked the multi-billion project with questions of how many houses will be built, identity of the developers involved and the terms of their contracts.

The situation has seen commencement of the project postponed on several occasions with a supposed launch of Pangani Estate regeneration, which was to start the project in September last year by City Hall, deferred indefinitely.

However, a report by the assembly’s Planning and Housing committee has revealed the contractors involved and how the project will be undertaken with the House also adopting a policy that will guide the implementation of the project.

According to the report, six companies have been awarded tenders to build hundreds of affordable houses in Nairobi as part of the project.

These are Technofin Kenya, Green Ederman Property, Green Prestik Limited, Jabavu Village Limited, Stanlib Kenya and Directline Assurance Limited.

They have been tasked with regenerating Old and New Ngara, Jeevanjee, Suna Road, Ngong Road Phase I and II, Bachelors Quarters and Pangani Estate.