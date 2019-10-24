‘Soldier’ the donkey used by Lamu police for transport dies of old age

Police in Lamu have lost a donkey that is suspected to have died of old age.

The animal christened “soldier” suddenly collapsed and died at Kiwayu police post compound at 10am on Thursday shortly after returning from overnight grazing together with other donkeys.

Local police said that a vet assistant was called to the scene but could not help the animal resuscitate.

It was confirmed dead shortly thereafter. The donkey did not have prior symptoms of any illness and is believed to have died a natural death.

Many Lamu residents, including police, use donkeys for transport due to lack of roads infrastructure in the coastal town.