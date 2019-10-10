Trader in court for opening email account for city cop who paid Sh200k for online business

A female police officer gave Sh200, 000 to a dubious city businesswoman who claimed she could start a highly profitable online business for her but the suspected sly trader only opened an email address for her.

Esther Chepkoech Maina gave Cyrose Mbithe Mathendu the money on September 4, 2017 after she was convinced the investment would flood back profits only to realize later she had been conned.

Maina who was attached to Kasarani police station at the time was introduced to Mathendu by a relative who “knew” the business well.

She was convinced that the online business had more returns with less hustle.

ALSO CONNED

The relative who introduced her to Mathendu had also been allegedly conned but was not yet aware.

Maina was to receive details regarding the amount she would be earning monthly through the email account. The cop could, however, not verify anything for herself because she not computer literate.

She never received any message via the email address and ever since, has also never received any money. Maina has been looking for Mathendu to offer explanation on what happened to no avail.

Mathendu was charged at the Makadara law courts with obtaining money by false pretense.

She was accused of obtaining the money on September 4, 2017 purporting she was in a position to open a profitable online business for her.

She denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Steve Jalango. She was freed on a cash bail of Sh 100, 000.