‘Slay queen’ jailed for seven years for stealing firearm





A woman who stole a pistol and two mobile phones from an intelligence officer in Utawala area in January has been jailed for seven years.

Ms Lydiah Njeri is said to have drugged the officer, identified as Peter Kilemi, before making away with the firearm and going into hiding.

Makadara Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga in his judgement, described the suspect as a ‘slay queen’ who is part of a growing group of women stealing from men.

“I find that there are cases on the rise of people who call themselves slay queens. Their work is to go to clubs and look for someone to drug and steal their valuables,” said the Mr Nyaga.

Ms Njeri was sentenced to five years in prison for being in possession of a firearm without certificate and two years for stealing from the officer.

She pleaded for forgiveness claiming that she is a single mother and her family depends on her.

“After stealing the firearm I went and threw it in a pit latrine. I then sold the phones to a Ugandan and used the money,” she said.

After the loss of his gun and phones Mr Kilemi reported the matter leading to the arrest of the suspect.