Size 8 reveals fight to keep Ladasha’s pregnancy

HAPPY FAMILY: Gospel DJ Mo (right), his wife and gospel musician Size 8 and their daughter Ladasha Wambo. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan singer Size 8 has shared the difficulty she went through during the pregnancy of her first child Ladasha Belle Wambo.

Her revelation came days after Ladasha was voted the Most Stylish Celebrity kid in East Africa during the just concluded East Africa Fashion awards. Size 8 is married to DJ Mo.

According to the mother of two, she almost lost her pregnancy when it was six weeks old to high blood pressure.

“I almost lost her when she was 6 weeks old. My blood pressure was too high I had to walk with a BP MACHINE 24HOURS A DAY around my hand tied to my waist for weeks !! Bleeding was always present,” she offered.

She later gave birth at 36 weeks through an emergency caesarian section and her daughter weighed 1.7kg.

“Born at 36 weeks thru an emergency cs and leaving the hospital with Ladasha with only 1.7kgs and myself broke with only 58shillings but now see God!!! Let US WORSHIP THE KING OF KINGS THE LORD OF LORDS THE LORD OF HOST THE CREATOR OF ALL THINGS!! HALLELUJAH!!!!” she added.

The singer went ahead to appreciate all who voted for her daughter.

Size 8 has also detailed her fight to keep her second pregnancy.