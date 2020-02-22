Size 8, Bahati’s daughters go head-to-head for East Africa’s most stylish kid

Size 8, Bahati’s daughters are competing in the East Africa Fashion Awards.

Ladasha Belle daughter of DJ Mo and Size 8 and Heaven Bahati, daughter of are among seven celebrity children contesting for East Africa’s Most Stylish Kid Celebrity Of The Year in the girls category.

DJ Mo took to social media to share the news of the nomination.

“ Good news, 2020 has started like this . …🔥@ladashabelle.wambo 🇰🇪 🔥has been nominated in this year’s @eastafricafashionawards in East Africa’s Most stylish Kid celebrity (Girl) category. #eafanow TO VOTE FOR HER click the link on my BIO. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Asanteni, Glory to God,” DJ Mo posted.

The gospel DJ asked his fans to vote for his daughter in the competition, which will go down in March 2020.

Her Instagram page with over 300,000 followers is evidence of how much the little girl loves fashion.

Bahati has, however, not shared anything on his social media pages in regards to the competition.

According to East African Fashion Awards, public voting is open until February 29.

From March 1, 2020, to March 13, 2020 voting shall be only for the panel of Judges and the key fashion stakeholders selected across the East African region.

The awards gala night will take place in Kampala, Uganda, on March 28, 2020.