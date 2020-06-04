Six police officers to face charges of murder, shootings and assault

Six police officers will either face charges of murder, shooting and assault to civilians on diverse dates, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has said.

This comes just a day after the Director of Public Prosecutions approved the arrest and prosecution of police officer, Duncan Ndiema Ndiwah for the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Yassin Hussein Moyo in April.

GRIEVOUS HARM

“Following investigations by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and upon independent review of the case files by the Director of Public Prosecutions, six officers will be arrested and arraigned for various serious offences,” said IPOA in a statement.

Four of the police officers based in Garisa are accused of assaulting and causing grievous harm to Mr AbdiIbrahim Noor.

The four – Festus Kiptoo Saina, Boniface Wambura Chacha, Joseph Mwaniki and Nashaon Adera – allegedly assaulted Mr Noor during an arrest near Gateway Hotel, Garissa. Mr Noor sustained a fracture in his leg during the incident.

Another officer, Lotugh Ang’orita, will face murder charges for the fatal shooting of Ms Colleta Amondi Ouda in Usigu market, Siaya County.

He allegedly shot and killed the secondary school teacher during a burglary incident.

“A public inquest on the matter has been going on at the Magistrate’s Court but the ODPP has directed that it be withdrawn in favour of the murder trial,” IPOA said.

FATAL SHOOTING

On Tuesday, the office of the DPP approved the arrest and prosecution of police officer, Duncan Ndiema Ndiwah for the shooting to death of 13-year-old Yassin.

The boy was shot while at the balcony of his parent’s home in Kiamaiko, Nairobi on March 30, 2020.

The ODPP noted that the evidence is sufficient to sustain trials in courts of law. According to IPOA, the officer will be charged with murder.

IPOA further said that while they support officers in maintaining law and order, they will not hesitate to act in accordance with its mandate, on the few bad elements within the service who break the same laws they are supposed to enforce.

The latest development from comes at a time the National Police Service is on the spot over cases of brutality and excessive use of force, including on the enforcement of the dusk to dawn curfew imposed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, IPOA revealed that 15 Kenyans have been killed by police officers since March 27.