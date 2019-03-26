Six die in grisly accident along Nairobi-Mombasa road – PHOTOS

The wreckage of the matatu which was involved in a road accident with a lorry near Masimba market in Kajiado County. The accident claimed six lives. PHOTO | COURTESY

The wreckage of the matatu which was involved in a road accident with a lorry near Masimba market in Kajiado County. The accident claimed six lives. PHOTO | COURTESY





At least six people have been killed in a grisly road accident near Masimba market in Kajiado County, along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The Tuesday morning accident involved a matatu and a lorry on the road.

Most of the victims who perished were in the ill-fated matatu which was mangled into a shell on impact.

While confirming the incident, Makueni County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim said several people who were injured were rushed to various hospitals, including Makindu Hospital.

Tuesday’s accident comes just days after at least 11 people died in an accident involving a matatu and a truck at Kikopey in Gilgil on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.