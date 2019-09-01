Six dead, several injured in Kinungi road accident

Six people have lost their lives after a matatu and canter lorry collided head on at Nyakairu along the Kinungi stretch on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The Saturday evening accident left 10 other passengers with serious injuries. The injured were rushed to Naivasha sub-county hospital for emergency treatment.

An eye witness, Peter Kariuki, who spoke to journalists at the scene of the accident, said the collision happened at around 8:50pm when the matatu driver attempted to overtake a convoy of vehicles.

“The matatu driver headed towards Nairobi swerved to the right, crashing into a lorry coming from the opposite direction,” Kariuki, was quoted by the Nation.

Confirming the accident, Naivasha Sub-County Deputy Police Commander John Kwasa said five people, including the lorry driver, died in the accident.

“The matatu driver died while being rushed to the Naivasha-based healthy facility,” he said.

The Kinungi stretch is considered risky for motorists due to the number of accidents that have occurred in that area.

In June one person died on the spot while 48 others sustained serious injuries after a bus they were travelling in rolled over.

The ill-fated bus was travelling to Nairobi from Kakamega and it had more than 60 passengers in board.