Six arrested at JKIA with miraa concealed in cartons containing French beans

Some of the cartons labeled as French beans and eggplants with miraa hidden underneath which were seized at the JKIA. PHOTO | COURTESY

Some of the cartons labeled as French beans and eggplants with miraa hidden underneath which were seized at the JKIA. PHOTO | COURTESY





Security officers based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday seized a consignment of miraa that was concealed in cartons of beans set for export.

The 150 cartons were labeled as French beans and eggplants but had miraa hidden underneath.

The khat had been packed in a motor vehicle with registration number KAW 122R at the Airways Cargo Export section before being intercepted by the officers.

“Acting on a tip off, Security officers based at JKIA have intercepted a motor vehicle Reg No. KAW 122R at the Airways Cargo Export section where upon inspecting the contents of the 150 cartons that were labeled Fine Beans and Ravaya for export, it was established that the cartons contained French beans and egg plants at the top but had khat (miraa) concealed underneath,” DCI said in a statement.

The six suspects were identified as Ahmed Habib, James Ngure, Duke Mutambo, Raphael Ngotho, Stephen Ngugi and Julius Mulwa were arrested and placed in custody and are set to be arraigned in court.

Last week, DCI sleuths arrested two foreigners with dry and fresh khat at the JKIA. Bare Adam and Osman Mohamed were arrested as they prepared to fly out of the country.

CONCEACLED GOODS

DCI said that Bare was arrested for concealing 20kgs of dried khat in his two suitcases while Osman had concealed 5kgs of fresh khat in his trousers.

The two were charged with the offence of exporting concealed goods contrary to Section 202(b) of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004.

The Act states: “A person who imports or exports any goods which are concealed in any way… commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to a fine equal to fifty per cent of the value of the goods involved.”

The Kenyan government has in the past pledged to support miraa farming in the country, after it was banned in most parts of Europe. Khat is also banned in a number of other countries, including the US and Canada.