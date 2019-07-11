Sisters aged six and nine murdered after being defiled

Two sisters aged six and nine years were on Wednesday evening murdered after being defiled in a sick attack in Kenyenya in Kisii county.

The two girls had reportedly been left at home by their mother who had gone to the market when the attackers pounced.

Kisii County Police Commander Martin Kibet said the minors may have been murdered after they identified the killers.

“We are investigating the incident. Such habits that are injustice against humanity must come to an end,” said Mr Kibet.

There has been an increase in defilement cases of minors in the region in recent days.

