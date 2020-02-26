Singer Lady Maureen taken in by cousin as mum warns him

It was a sigh of relief as renowned Ohangla musician renowned Ohangla musician Maureen Achieng’ Otiu, popularly known as Lady Maureen was finally picked from the hospital by her maternal relatives on Tuesday afternoon, five days after being discharged.

The singer was stranded at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) for five days with nowhere to go after her mother refused to pick her.

She was picked by her maternal cousin Fredrick Odhiambo who came to her rescue on Tuesday afternoon after learning about her predicament and joined her maternal relatives at his place in Pap Onditi, Kisumu.

“She is family and this is the time she needs us more than ever,” said Mr Odhiambo. The singer had been admitted at JOOTRH due to health complications that resulted in the loss of weight and difficulty in movement.

According to hospital records, Lady Maureen had already been cleared and discharged on February 20 but couldn’t leave the hospital. Her mother refused to take her in following a misunderstanding between them.

The singer was elated

Mr Odhiambo, who resides at Pap Onditi, Kisumu, stated that the singer was elated when she finally got to leave the hospital environment. He revealed that Lady Maureen’s mother had earlier contacted and warned him against taking in the singer.

“We are all glad that Lady Maureen is here with us and plans are already underway to have a house built for her so she can have a place of her own,” said Mr Odhiambo.

Lady Maureen was admitted at JOOTRH early this year after being transferred from a hospital in Migori.

Ms Nancy Achieng’, a woman who took it upon herself to assist in looking after the singer while she was in the hospital, revealed that Lady Maureen had nowhere to go as her mother has refused to take her in.

“The mother has warned me against taking the singer to her place due to the unresolved family issue they have,” she said. Ms Achieng’ came to the aid of the singer through a Facebook post from singer Akothee requesting for help in taking care of Lady Maureen.

She stepped in when friends and family had deserted the ‘Wagni Wabiro’ hitmaker.

Lady Maureen’s health started deteriorating about two years ago when she was admitted at St Francis Community Hospital in Kasarani, Nairobi and diagnosed with hypotension (a condition associated with low blood pressure).

Her health condition saw her constantly in and out of hospitals which led her to Pastor Machage Memorial Hospital, Migori, before being brought to JOOTRH. Ms Achieng’ stated that the singer is now in stable condition but she still needs help walking around.