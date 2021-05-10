Simiyu Robinson Wanjala tops 2020 KCSE exam





Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Monday released the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE) revealing this year’s top performing students.

Simiyu Robinson Wanjala from Muranga High school scored a mean of 87.33 making him the top candidate in the country in the 2020 KCSE examinations.

The top candidate under the special needs category is Kipkemoi Miriam Chepleting from Moi Girls High School in Eldoret with a mean grade of 84.8.

223 candidates with special needs scored C+ and above as compared to 2019 candidates who were 127 in number, said the Education CS.

Prof Magoha sought to disabuse the myth believed by most parents and students of fighting to be enrolled in certain schools, which they believe produce better grades than others.

He also indicated that no cases of exam cheating were recorded and if any compelling evidence emerges then the ministry will have to recall the exams.

“45 mobiles phones were confiscated during the exam period. Also a teacher who posted screenshots of exam papers has been taken to court and sentenced. They will be removed from the register of teachers as they were a registered member,” said Prof Magoha.

Learning institutions in the country re-opened in October last year after more than five months of closure due to Covid-19 pandemic disrupting the school calendar.

President Uhuru Kenyatta issued the directive in March 2020 for learning institutions to be closed indefinitely due to the risk of exposing learners to the deadly Coronavirus.

However, the Ministry of Education later announced a phased reopening of schools giving priority to the pioneer Competency Based Curriculum class as well as the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates.