Sifuna: Why Uhuru should tag along Matiang’i to his Jamaican trip

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna caused laughter at Ken Okoth’s memorial service in Kibera when he urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to include Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in his delegation to Jamaica.

Sifuna said the country should have an honest conversation about alternative medicine in remarks regarding the growing crusade for the legalisation of marijuana in Kenya.

“Wamesema President Uhuru anaenda Jamaica; mimi nataka abebe Matiang’i, labda Matiang’i akirudi atakua ametulia kidogo,” said Sifuna

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to leave for Kingston, Jamaica, next week for bilateral talks on the invitation of Jamaican Prime Minister The Most Honourable Andrew Holnes.

The two leaders and their respective delegations are expected to discuss and explore opportunities for enhanced bilateral relations between Kenya and Jamaica.

Jamaica is famed as the birthplace of reggae music and its capital Kingston is home to the Bob Marley Museum, dedicated to the famous singer.

Marijuana is legal in Jamaica and is locally known as ganja.