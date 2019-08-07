Siaya Speaker, 41 MCAs to be probed over Uganda trip that never was

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode and 41 MCAs for allegedly pocketing sh.200, 000 each for a trip to Uganda that never happened.

The MCAs will start appearing before the EACC from 12th August to 27th August, with the Speaker expected to be the last one to appear before the commission.

The commission’s Western region boss Ignatius Wekesa said they expect to grill four MCAs per day for the next two weeks at their offices in Kisumu.

TRAVEL DOCUMENTS

The MCAs are also expected to present the travel documents they used during the said trip to Uganda.

A lobby group by the name Siaya County Accountability Network (SCAN) has also written to the commission to investigate eight issues.

One of the issues they wanted investigated is the advance payment to non-existent trip the MCAs alleged they made to Uganda.

RECRUITMENT

According to the lobby group, the MCAs allegedly travelled to Busia border and had their travel documents stamped without travelling to Uganda as indicated.

The lobby group also want EACC to investigate the alleged recruitment of over 50 interns who have been training in fields that have nothing to do with the administrative and legislative roles of the assembly, yet were put on payroll.