Shylock in court for theft after borrower attached stolen phone





A shylock has been charged with theft and handling stolen property after a debtor deposited a stolen phone as security for a loan.

Kelvin Wesonga was accused of stealing a Sh13,500 phone from Brian Marete Murioki on June 25 in Lang’ata jointly with others at large.

Wesonga was also charged with handling stolen property where he was accused of dishonestly retaining the phone in the course of stealing having reason to believe it was stolen property.

But Wesonga claimed that the phone was left behind by a client who had accrued loans since January and was unable to pay.

Murioki’s phone was snatched by a man in the company of others who took off with the phone as he vainly raised the alarm.

It was later traced and found with Wesonga after his wife used it.

Wesonga denied the charges before chief magistrate Abdul Lorot of Kibera law courts. He was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000. The case will be mentioned on August 5.