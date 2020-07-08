Showmax Pro launched, offering live sports

Showmax has launched a live sports streaming service in Kenya and Nigeria that includes football matches from the UK, Italy and South Africa.

The MultiChoice Group-owned streaming video provider said Showmax Pro package, which will offer both video-on-demand entertainment programming and live-streamed sports from SuperSport, will also include music channels and news.

Showmax Pro in Kenya will go for Sh2,100 per month for the full service or Sh1,050 for a mobile-only offering.

“Showmax Pro, which bundles the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport, features all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games, as well as a wide range of other live sports events,” the company said.

IAAF Athletics, professional boxing and the world’s biggest marathons will also be featured.

Sports and news are seen as the strong remaining drawcards for subscription services, including live sport in the offering, after live news started earlier this year, is a smart play to enhance the value of a Showmax Pro subscription.

In June 2019, Showmax began testing live-streamed sports on its platform, and the new Showmax Pro service is based on the results of this, it said.

Niclas Ekdahl, CEO of the Connected Video division of MultiChoice said that payment methods and partnerships have to be localised, but meanwhile, the need for a mobile-only option and the desire for great international sporting content is universal.

He added that the coverage across sub-Saharan Africa is expected to be completed within six to eight weeks.