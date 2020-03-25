Shoulder quarantine costs for Kenyan travellers, Susan Kihika tells govt

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika has asked the government to pay the cost of mandatory quarantine for the Kenyans arriving in the country.

This follows the directive by Health Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday that everyone arriving in the country would have to undergo mandatory screening and quarantine.

The directive came after it emerged that all the 15 confirmed cases by Sunday had been imported into the country through the main airport, JKIA.

Kihika said those being quarantined may not be in a position to pay for the bills in various quarantine facilities.

“The government should pay the cost of the mandatory quarantine. Those being quarantined may not be in a financial position to do so. They are mostly Kenyans returning home from overseas and it’s unfair to have them bear the cost of mandatory quarantine #COVID19 #covid19kenya,” Kihika tweeted.

The government listed 57 places where passengers can go for quarantine.

In the list, the government gave names of hotels, universities, resorts and lounges.

People who arrived after the directive was issued have shared their frustration on Social Media.

Those who were driven to Boma Hotel in Nairobi’s South C area said the daily cost per room was given as Sh12,500 and they were expected to make a deposit of Sh62,500 to cover at least five nights.

Some of the places include Hill Park hotel in Upperhill. On a full board basis, the hotel charges Sh7,000.

The enforcement of the forced quarantine came after several individuals failed to comply with the voluntary quarantine directive that had been issued by the government earlier.