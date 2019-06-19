Shock as Kenyan ‘international female athlete’ turns out to be a man – PHOTOS

The suspect, initially identified as Shieys Chepkosgei, has been remanded at Eldoret Police station for 10 days under the names Hillary Rotich. PHOTO | COURTESY

The suspect, initially identified as Shieys Chepkosgei, has been remanded at Eldoret Police station for 10 days under the names Hillary Rotich. PHOTO | COURTESY





Prison warders were on Tuesday left in shock after a suspect who had been held in female remand cells turned out to be a man.

The suspect, identified as Shieys Chepkosgei, had hours earlier been arraigned at an Eldoret court for impersonating a female nurse at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) on June 14.

Inside the remand cells, the 26-year-old disclosed to prisons warders that he is actually a man. The warders examined him and confirmed that he has a male organ.

Police said the suspect’s documents, including a Kenyan passport and national identity card, bears the name Shieys Chepkosgei.

Police also claim the suspect in an international athlete. Nairobi News is yet to verify the claim.

An athlete with a similar name was in 2017 sanctioned by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) for using banned performance enhancing substances.

The athlete was charged with using banned testosterone, androsterone and etiocholanone at the Hari Sukan Negara Half Marathon in Malaysia on October 8, 2016. She was slapped with a four-year ban.

During arrest of the Eldoret suspect, he was found dressed in a nurse’s uniform complete with a badge that indicated that she works at the Emergency Section of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. Other nurses grew suspicious and alerted the police.

The suspect has been remanded at Eldoret Police station for ten days under the names Hillary Rotich pending further interrogation.

He will undergo an examination at the MTRH to determine his gender. The case will be mentioned on June 27.