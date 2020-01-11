Sheikh rejects Diamond’s ‘haram’ mosque

One of Tanzania’s top respected Muslims Sheikh Ponda Issa Ponda has faulted fellow Muslim leaders in Kigoma for accepting a mosque built by bongo star Diamond Platinumz.

The controversial cleric, who is the Secretary General of Tanzania Institute of Islamic Community, termed the Mosque Masjidi Al Aziz built by Diamond as haram.

Sheikh Ponda Issa argues that his peers went against the teachings of Islam by accepting the mosque because it was built from proceedings from the secular world considering what Diamond does for a living.

Ponda also blasted his peers for holding a special prayer session for Diamond following the gesture so that he may receive more blessings.

In Sheikh Ponda’s mind, that will never happen because the funds used to build Masjidi Al Aziz were not pure and sourced as per Islamic teachings and laws.

“Matarajio yake kama ni kupata malipo kwa Mungu, hawezi kuyapata kwa sababu amechuma kwa njia ambayo Mwenyezi Mungu ameikataza halafu anasema amempa hiyo sio sawa, hatapata malipo mazuri. Atapata kinyume chake. Ndio maana tunakemea ule utaratibu wa kuhusisha pato haramu na Mwenyezi Mungu kwa sababu hicho ni kitu ambacho si mafundisho mazuri kwa jamii” Sheikh Ponda was quoted by a Tanzanian Newspaper.

Diamond officially handed the mosque to the Kigoma Islamic clerics on the December 31, 2019 to mark 10 years in the music industry.