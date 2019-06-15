Shebesh shows other women leaders why she’s the real ‘Shaku’ and ‘Tetema’ queen – VIDEO





Former Nairobi Woman Rep and now the Chief Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service Rachel Shebesh showed other women leaders why she is the queen of the famous ‘Shaku’ dance.

On Friday, while leading over 30 women comprising of governors, MPs, Senators, and members of the executive in Murang’a where they graced a series of events, Shebesh showed off her dance moves as she danced to Diamond Platnumz’s hit song ‘Tetema‘.

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Shebesh combines the famous ‘Shaku’ and ‘Tetema’ dance moves by shaking her shoulders and jumping up while other women leaders tried to emulate her.

The light moment happened at a rally held at Kimorori grounds in Kenol, Murang’a county where they were hosted by area Woman Rep Sabina Chege.

The MPs under the Embrace Kenya lobby are mobilising support for handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.