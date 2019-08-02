Shebesh sets off storm with ‘husband from heaven’ praise to Laboso widower – VIDEO

Former Nairobi Woman Rep Rachel Shebesh lit up social media with her description of Edwin Abonyo, the widower of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

Shebesh told mourners at Bomet Green Stadium on Friday how Governor Laboso used to describe Mr Abonyo as a ‘loving husband who never left her side during difficult times’.

Ms Shebesh praises did not end there.

She described Mr Abonyo as a man from a special cloth of husbands made heaven, unlike other husbands who ‘come walking’.

“Edwin you are a true reflection of love. Joyce told us that she is luckier than all of us combined and I can agree. You are those husbands that come from heaven; ours came walking.

“You came from heaven and she said it a thousand times Edwin. And so in case you did not know, know today all her conversations were about you and your love for her,” said Ms Shebesh.

Kenyans online got curious, with some men wondering the categories their significant others placed them.

Jacob Muga said; “Luo husbands come from heaven..donge.”

Ken Atulo wrote; “I think now I should ask my wife whether I came from heaven or came walking.”

Wambui Mchelsea asked; “How can I detect if a man is from heaven?”

Enock Osoro commented; “If you think we came walking then it means you were also walking that’s why you had to meet your husband.”

Nimmoh Wairimu said; “Mine came walking too, Lakini Bora uhai.”

Sharon Umazi stated; “My father lord ,may mine come from heaven…..wale wakutembea please Daddy, may they see me not.”

Moffat Kuria remarked; “Hope your hubby is not watching this ju itabidi Ulale tu Bomet kwawenye wanatoka mbinguni.”

Charlee Oddie said; “Today Rachael Shebesh, has just proved to the whole country that Luo men are romantic.”