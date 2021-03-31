Shaffie Weru demands Sh21 million for ‘unlawful termination’





Former Homeboyz Radio presenter Shaffie Weru has threatened to sue his former employer Radio Africa Group for “unfair and unlawful termination” of his employment.

Weru, who was the Programs Controller at the station, targetted the radio’s general manager with a demand later in which he wants to be paid a sum of Sh21 million in damages.

Before his dismissal on March 27, the media personality had reportedly worked for the company for 18 years.

He also wants one month’s salary in lieu of notice totaling Sh682,500, and 12 months’ salary for unfair termination (Sh8,190,000) as well as gratuity totaling Sh12,285,000.

The former Kiss 100 presenter wants these demands met within seven days or by April 6, failure to which he has threatened to move to court.

“Our Client reserves the right to sue for Defamation, violation of his constitutional rights, unfair termination of employment and attendant and penalties thereto. Take Notice that if our client’s demands are not met within the next seven (7) days hereof that is 6th April 2021, we will have firm and unequivocal instructions to institute appropriate legal action against you at your own risk as to and other legal consequence’s thereon” reads part of the demands letter from MMA Advocates on behalf of Weru.

Through his lawyer, Weru claims his former employer denied him the chance for a fair hearing, discriminated against him and violated his constitutional rights by circulating his termination letter on social media.

He claims he learnt of his dismissal on social media and that to date, he is still unaware of the “insensitive comments” he allegedly made leading to termination of his employment.

“Your suspension letter dated March 26, 2021, referred to “inappropriate and insensitive comments” allegedly made on March 25, 2021, while your summary dismissal letter referred to “inappropriate and insensitive comments” made on March 24, 2021. Our client is still lost and confused as to the exact comments you allude to,” read the demand letter in part.

Weru and his co-hosts Joseph Munoru (DJ Joe Mfalme) and Neville Musya were fired for demeaning a woman who was thrown off a building after she declined a man’s sexual advances.

According to a statement from the company released on Saturday evening, the termination followed a comprehensive review of their comments on Thursday morning and subsequent suspension from employment.

“Our partners and listeners will not be surprised by this action to terminate their services as it is the right thing to do,” Homeboyz Radio General Manager Somoina Kimojino said in the statement.