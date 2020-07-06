Sh5million prize money up for grabs for creatives in AU-sponsored challenge

The African Union (AU) in partnership with the AfroChampions Initiative is calling for creatives in Africa to participate in the Creative Arts Challenge and stand a chance to win Sh5 million.

AU and AfroChampions Initiative is using the month of July to celebrate the continent’s cultural diversity via a virtual festival dubbed Boma of Africa.

The festival is aimed at bringing together leaders of continental institutions and other shapers of Africa’s collective vision to drive forward Africa’s socio-economic agenda in a period of Fourth Industrial Revolution disruption.

The celebration which started on July 1, 2020, when the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA ) was launched will continue till July 7, 2020 when the continent will mark the Africa Integration Day.

Creatives and artists from all states, including Kenya, are being called upon to participate in the Creative Arts Challenge and compete for an Sh5 million investment grant by registering on the Boma of Africa website.

“Since June 12, the Boma has been accepting entries for the Creative Arts Challenge, an effort to identify Africa’s most powerful, undiscovered, creatives and artists to plug them into regional development agencies and multinationals,” the organisers said.

The bold autistics minds from Kenya and around Africa will also stand a chance to win three other generous cash prizes, if they outshine the rest in any of the challenge’s eight categories of creative arts and sciences.

The categories include cartoon, poem, short video, animation/game, fashion, visual art, short audio, craft and culinary art (recipe or short video guide).

According to the organisers, this will help African Champions communicate more authentically to a youthful African audience discovering or rediscovering their spiritual connection to Africa’s ancient culture.