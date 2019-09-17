Sh1m recovered from cowshed after police arrest one more heist suspect

Detectives have arrested one more suspect in connection with the Sh72 million bank robbery and recovered Sh1 million which had been hidden in a cowshed.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect Benard Sewanga, a G4S officer was arrested on Monday after being traced to his hiding place in a newly-rented house in Ruiru.

Sewanga later led detectives to his father-in-law’s house in Lurambi, Kakamega County, where the money was recovered.

ONE MILLION SHILLINGS which is believed to be part of Ksh. 72M stolen from Nairobi West has been recovered from a Cow shade in #Lurambi by @DCI_Kenya Detectives working on intelligence. ONE suspect; Bernard SEWANGA, an employee of G4S who had gone into hiding was also arrested. pic.twitter.com/XKksbBlAJE — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 16, 2019

“Ksh1 million which is believed to be part of Sh72 million stolen from Nairobi West has been recovered from a cowshed in Lurambi by DCI detectives working on intelligence,” posted DCI.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, the money was covered in a black bag.

The suspect has been brought back to Nairobi where he will face charges alongside his accomplices who was arrested early Monday morning and Sh2.8 million believed to be part of the Sh 72 million recovered.

OTHER SUSPECTS

John Kamau Mulei, a brother to Bernard Mwendwa – another suspect – was arrested on Monday morning.

He then led the officers to Kalumoni in Machakos county, where the money was recovered in the house of his 60-year-old grandmother.

The two arrests brings to about Sh11 million the total amount of money recovered from the suspects.

So far, 15 suspects have been arrested in connection to the armed robbery but only nine, including two policemen, have been charged in court.