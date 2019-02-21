Sh1.6 billion jackpot winner yet to collect winnings





The winner of the biggest lotteries in Africa who won Sh1.6 billion (R232 million) after spending just Sh162 is yet to collect the winnings.

According, Ithuba Holdings, South Africa’s national lottery operator to Powerball jackpot, revealed through social media that the winner, whose identity is not known, correctly matched five numbers and a PowerBall that was standing at Sh1.6 billion after 24 winner-less draws.

On Wednesday the company confirmed that the record PowerBall jackpot was won on Tuesday night by one lucky individual from Cape Town.

Congratulations Western Cape!

You have a new #PowerBall jackpot winner of R232,131,750 from 19/02/19 draw! #Manual Selection ticket wager amount was R22,50! pic.twitter.com/Cd5YJZXhy0 — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 20, 2019

“The ticket was bought at a OK Mini Mark Tygerdal in Goodwood, Western Cape. The player used a manual selection method, with a ticket wager amount of Sh162 (R22,50). The winner has not yet made contact with ITHUBA,” the operator said in a statement.

The winner has 365-day period to claim their prize. Thereafter the cash prize gets forfeited.