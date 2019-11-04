Join our WhatsApp Channel
Several injured following suspected gas explosion at Machakos bus station

By Amina Wako November 4th, 2019 1 min read

Several people have sustained injuries following a suspected gas explosion around Machakos Country Bus Station in Kamukunji.

According to reports, the explosion happened at around 2pm inside a fast food restaurant as patrons were having their lunch.

Confirming the incident St John’s Ambulance said 14 people were injured including an infant.

“At least 14 injured, including an infant at Kamukunji gas explosion. Casualties taken to Kenyatta National Hospital,” St John’s Ambulance said.

