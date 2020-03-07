Seven-year-old girl dies from food poisoning after eating plate of githeri

A seven-year-old girl has died after eating a plate of githeri in Mutithi ward in Kirinyaga county.

Sharon Muthoni was admitted at Sagana Sub-county Hospital where she succumbed to a suspected case of food poisoning.

STABLE CONDITION

Two other family members – Ruth Wandia, 12, and Agnes Wanjiru – have meanwhile been admitted at Murang’a County Hospital after consuming the same meal.

The two are said to be in stable condition.

The family says six people consumed the githeri that had been prepared by Muthoni’s mother.

Four started complaining of severe stomachaches while vomiting soon after consuming the food.

FOOD POISONING

Two family members were however not affected by the meal that left one dead and two hospitalized.

The Director of Health Kirinyaga county George Karoki told Nairobi News that Muthoni died while undergoing treatment and that initial reports point to food poisoning.

“First we thought it was cholera but the results came back negative,” Karoki said.

Mwea-West sub-county police commander Abdillahi Adan Alio said investigations into the incident have been launched.