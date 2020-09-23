‘Serial’ robber in court for robbery with violence and gang rape





A man suspected of being a member of a five-man gang that violently robbed and gang-raped a woman inside her house has been charged in court.

The suspect was charged with raping and robbing the woman of her phone, cash and household items, all valued at Sh5,580 inside her rented house in Fuata Nyayo slums on the night of August 30, 2020.

*Mokua (not his real name) allegedly committing the offences while armed with a knife, jointly with others, including two suspects who have since been arrested and charged.

RAPED IN TURNS

On the said night, the suspect and his accomplices broke into the victim’s house shortly past midnight while armed with knives and crude weapons and robbed her.

They then raped her in turns till dawn.

The victim was taken to hospital the next day after the suspects left. The victim is still admitted in hospital.

During the robbery the victim lost her mobile phone worth Sh1000, a handbag valued at Sh300 assorted utensils worth Sh1000, a mattress worth Sh3000 and Sh280.

Two of the suspects, who have been charged with similar offences, were arrested with the complaint’s handbag which contained her personal items and her mattress.

SECOND CHARGED

Mokua was also charged in another case of violently robbing Michael Okemer in the same area on September 13.

Together with his accomplices, who are still at large, he is accused of robbing Okemer of his two phones worth Sh22000 and Sh500 and injuring him during the robbery.

He committed the offence while police were looking for him to answer to charges of robbery and gang-rape.

Mokua denied all the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Merissa Opondo of the Makadara Law Courts.

He was released on a Sh300,000 bond with a surety of the same amount in the second case.

However, he will remain in police custody until Tuesday next week when the first case will be mentioned for consolidation with that of others earlier charged.

Their trial court will set his bond terms in that case during the second reading of their charges before the consolidation.