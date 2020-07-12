Senior police officers interrogated over dead bodies of children found in station

Detectives investigating the death of two children in Athi River have questioned 15 individuals including senior police officers.

The bodies of Alvina Mutheu, 3, and Henry Jacktone, 4, were found in a car parked at Athi River Police Station on July 1, 2020.

RULED OUT MURDER

Others who were questioned in the exercise that ended Friday include three breakdown crew who towed the vehicle to the police station.

A source close to the investigations told Nairobi News that investigators have ruled out murder and they believe the children suffocated to death.

Detectives are now waiting for the forensic investigation report of the maggots presented to the government chemist.

The report will help the detectives know the exact time of death for the two minors.

Last week government pathologist Dr Johansen Odour, through a postmortem report ruled out the possibility that the children could have been involved in a hit and run accident.

According to Dr Odour, the children neither suffered any broken bones nor did they have any visible body injuries.

STRANGE DISCOVERY

The families have asked the DCI to establish how the children ended up in a car at the police station.

The two children went missing from KMC estate on June 11 while playing outside their house.

A report of the missing children was filed at Athi River Police Station where the children were later found dead.

Their bodies were found after a salesman went to the station to pick his impounded car.

He noticed foul smell coming from the boot of his Toyota Belta and so he called the officers at the station. The bodies were found inside a black paper bag in the boot.

The vehicle had been lying at the station for more than three months after it was involved in an accident on Mombasa Road on March 4, 2020.