Senior police officer, MCA arrested over links to narcotics trade

An Officer Commanding Station (OCS) in Lamu County and a Member of County Assembly (MCA) in Mombasa have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in narcotics trade.

Chief Inspector Shadrack Mumo, who is the OCS for the Kizingitini Police Station, is said to have received a Sh50,000 bribe to release a suspected drug trafficker who was nabbed with 25 grams of bhang, a mobile phone and a knife at Mtangawanda Jetty in Pate Island.

Monday’s arrest of the OCS was confirmed by Lamu county police commander, Muchangi Kioi, who said they are interrogating the officer and three others for more information.

“We received intel that some drugs were being taken to Kizingitini on Sunday, after which police officers intercepted and the suspect was arrested. He was later released after negotiations with the officers led by the OCS,” Kioi explained.

Meanwhile, Bofu Ward Representative Ahmed Salama was arrested in Likoni following an operation targeting politicians and businessmen suspected to be behind narcotics trade.

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Mombasa Police Commander Johnston Ipara said the politician was arrested following reports that he is involved in drug trafficking. The MCA will be arraigned on Tuesday.

The MCA was among leaders who attended Dr Fred Matiang’i’s meeting at Uhuru na Kazi in Mombasa on 11th August.

The CS had issued a stern warning to those involved in drugs trade, with a promise to flash out the peddlers.

“We are commencing an unprecedented effort to deal with this issue of drug peddling. It is going to be a painful exercise, but we are prepared to start the journey,” Matiang’i said.