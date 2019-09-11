Senior police officer arrested with Sh4.3million in fake foreign currency

Police on Tuesday arrested three of their colleagues in Busia town while in possession of fake currencies.

The three officers included the Bungoma Central Sub County Criminal Investigations Officer Joseph Kahindi.

According to a police statement, Kahindi, who is a superintendent of police, had travelled from his work station in Bungoma with the juniors for a mission to “clean” the fake 415 leaves of 100 US Dollar bills when they were intercepted after a tip off.

The officers recovered fake money amounting to $41,500 (Sh4.3million) and Sh2,000 fake Kenyan currency from the DCIO’s pockets.

The two officers were armed at the time of the incident, but the DCIO did not have a weapon.

Last week police in Nairobi launched investigations into an incident where millions of fake foreign currency were found dumped by the roadside along Ngong Road.

A box containing fake US dollars and Euros was reportedly abandoned near Coptic Hospital by unknown people.

According to the police, the money of unknown amount, were in different stages of manufacturing.

Police were alerted of the incident after members of the public using the feeder road spotted some of the fake cash which had been splashed by the roadside.