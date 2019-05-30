Senior KRA managers in Nairobi grilled over tax evasion

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along Kiambu road, Nairobi. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

Top Kenya Revenue Authority managers were on Thursday summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters over ongoing investigations on tax evasion.

A sleuth at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road confirmed to Nairobi News that several station managers have recorded statements on the Investigations.

“KRA station managers were summoned by the DCI and they have been recording statements here since morning” said the detective privy.

The detective also said that more staff are being questioned at the KRA headquarters.

A total of 100 KRA staff are being investigated for various offences. Others have been arraigned in court.

Two weeks ago, KRA said that it had interdicted 75 employees.