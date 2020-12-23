Senior cop accused of journalist’s murder found dead in her house





A chief inspector of police in whose house a Siaya-based journalist was found dead has died.

Ms Sabina Kerubo, who was implicated in the murder of Star journalist Eric Oloo in November last year, was found dead in her single-room house in Komarock, Matungulu Sub-County in Machakos County.

According to police, Ms Kerubo was found lying on a mattress that had been placed on the floor and empty glasses and jugs found with remnants of what appeared to be alcohol.

Police added that her body appeared “weak and emaciated”.

“She appeared frail. Next to her body, were empty glasses and jugs of keg alcohol,” a police statement read in part.

Information about her death was filed at KBC Police Station under the OB Number 17/22/12/2020 by one Philip Monta, who said that he was her boyfriend.

In November, Kerubo was arrested and arraigned for Oloo’s murder but was released after spending 14 days at Siaya Police Station. This is after detectives withdrew the miscellaneous application against her, saying they did not have proof.

Siaya Principal Magistrate James On’gondo ordered her release, having earlier granted police their request for time to conduct investigations into her alleged involvement in the death.

Detectives investigating the murder asked the court to close the file and told the magistrate that she would be a prosecution witness.

Kerubo, 36, was then transferred to Police Headquarters in Nairobi to attend counselling sessions.

The body of the 40-year-old journalist was found soaked in blood in a bed in the inspector’s house with deep cut injuries in the head.

A postmortem report revealed that he had been hit with a blunt object and left with head and abdominal injuries.

Detectives said his killers had slammed his head on the wall of a gate and kicked him in the stomach resulting in the injuries that led to his demise.