Senatot Aaron Cheruiyot defends Brenda against online trolls

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has come out to defend Ivy Brenda Cherotich, the 26-year-old woman who recovered from the Coronavirus.

Since her identity was revealed on Wednesday, Brenda has been on the receiving end from doubting Kenyans, with some praising her for bravely and others saying her story is just a government PR.

Taking to his social media, Senator Cheruiyot said he knew about Brenda’s Covid-19 status from the first day, and he has walked with her through the journey.

Brenda was the first patient of Covid-19 in the country, and the senator told off those criticising her for allegedly stage-managing her recovery with the help of the government.

“Brenda is my constituent. I have walked with her this Covid journey. Right from the day she was taken ill, medication up to recovery. All these other stories are unnecessary details. We thank God. Even this cyberbullying, she will overcome too,” Cheruiyot said.

Brenda is my constituent.

I have walked with her this Covid journey. Right from the day she was taken ill, medication upto recovery.

All these other stories are unnecessary details.

We thank God .

Even this cyber bullying, she will overcome too. — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) April 2, 2020

The attack towards Brenda and Brian Orinda, the third patient who recovered from Covid-19, prompted Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to issue warning to Kenyans who were cyberbullying the two survivors.

“Instead of reenergizing and raising alert efforts, a section of Kenyans have branded this a PR exercise. Why would a government, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), decide to make a PR exercise with two innocent Kenyans?” he asked.

“It is archaic and retrogressive. I condemn in the strongest terms in any person who does so. I appeal to security agencies to arrest these social media users.”

Kagwe also announced that two more people had succumbed to the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to three.

Kenya’s positive cases now stand at 110, with four recovery cases recorded.