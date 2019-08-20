Senator Samson Cherargei arrested for coded message to Anti-Ruto wing – VIDEO

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Nairobi News

By WYCLIFF KIPSANG August 20th, 2019 1 min read

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has been arrested at his Elgon View estate home in Eldoret over remarks he made over the weekend.

Mr Cherargei in a veiled attack at Deputy President William Ruto’s critics warned of unspecified action if they continue ‘insulting him.

In the speech that was caught on tape, Mr Cherargei was heard warning unnamed individuals opposed to DP Ruto’s bind in 2022 that “we are profiling you and will deal with you according”.

He did not specify what action they would take against them individuals that he did not name.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei (in cap), inside a police vehicle after he was arrested from his home in Elgon View Estate, Eldoret town of Uasin Gishu County on August 20, 2019. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

He has been taken to Eldoret Central police station.

More to follow

