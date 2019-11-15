Senator Ledama ole Kina excites Kenyans with his hair style in Parliament

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina on Thursday had Kenyans discussing his hair style and not the Sh742 million pending bills that Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti could not explain away.

The Senator, who is a member of the Senate County Public Accountant and Investment Committee, appeared with baby locks that left Kenyans amazed.

The Senator who is not as vocal in the house, had many wondering who he is and why he was in Parliament looking the way he was.

Here are some of the comments that Kenyans left on social media:

Olekina Ledama had to crawl so that we could grow such hair. — Hon Kuria (@OptaHos) November 14, 2019

Olekina Ledama, Senator Narok County rocking the afro viTrue!! okay okayyy….. @ledamalekina pic.twitter.com/6CaS7AjkCS — Chwaki (@CMovic) November 14, 2019

Hio nywele — Dennis (@DennisNjau12) November 14, 2019

Wait…Who’s this one qualifying to talk on a senate microphone with shugy hair first before we talk about hizo cjui nini za Homa Bay???

NANII HEBU ENDA UNYOE KWANZA PLEASEZZZZZZ — Innocent Awiti (@InnocentAwiti) November 14, 2019