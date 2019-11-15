Join our WhatsApp Channel
Senator Ledama ole Kina excites Kenyans with his hair style in Parliament

By Hilary Kimuyu November 15th, 2019 1 min read

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina on Thursday had Kenyans discussing his hair style and not the Sh742 million pending bills that Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti could not explain away.

The Senator, who is a member of the Senate County Public Accountant and Investment Committee, appeared with baby locks that left Kenyans amazed.

The Senator who is not as vocal in the house, had many wondering who he is and why he was in Parliament looking the way he was.

Here are some of the comments that Kenyans left on social media:

