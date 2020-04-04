Join our Telegram Channel
Senator James Orengo attacked for saying he drove himself to Parliament

By Jeff Kinyanjui April 4th, 2020 1 min read

Siaya Senator James Orengo became the latest politician to face the wrath of netizens after he tweeted about driving himself to parliament.

The famous lawmaker had gone to parliament to take a test of the dreaded coronavirus and he shared a photo that caught the attention of the Kenyan “Twitter DCI”

@Ngash254 responded: “Well done for driving yourself, we can now award you a Nobel peace prize. Nonsense!”

@wambuijl lamented: “I think we were better off when all politicians were quiet. Now we won’t hear the end of their doing things for themselves. Aish.”

@OntiriDun said, “All drivers gather here, applaud and congratulate James Orengo for driving himself, it’s a very big achievement!”

@Toili14 said, “What is in driving yourself? Kenyans want to hear a motion being tabled in parliament to cushion them over the ongoing pandemic. MOST of them have no idea how the rent will be paid forget about their daily single meal!”

@drameloblast joined in: “Had my COVID19 test today. That is enough. The next sentence should be about your legislative responsibilities…”

Ken Odero said: “Politicians really think that driving themselves is such a big deal. What’s wrong with this country? ”

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen also endured online bashing from Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) on Thursday after he said he was driving himself as his drivers were “working from home.”

