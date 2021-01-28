Senator Isaac Mwaura blames ODM for chaos at Raila Githurai rally





Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura is now blaming goons allegedly hired by ODM for the Githurai chaos that disrupted a rally by ODM leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday afternoon.

The youths, who were chanting pro-Deputy President William Ruto slogans, pelted stones at vehicles leaving the rally including Mr Odinga’s chase cars.

According to the Senator, ODM had planned this all along, claiming that it was a well-orchestrated schemebut failed to provide any evidence to back his claims.

“Edwin Sifuna and ODM. You hired your goons from Baba Dogo with Maina Kamanda, TJ Kajwang and Babu Owino to come cause chaos then blame it on others in a very well-choreographed scheme. Gïthurai people are very peaceful and closed their businesses they know You,” he said.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna had accused Mwaura of plotting to disrupt Mr Odinga’s meeting in Githurai.

“The nefarious scheme by Tangatanga to “embarrass” Raila in Githurai has failed. These are old political tactics by cowards who know their lies are quickly fading in the face of truth,” Sifuna said.

On Wednesday afternoon, irate youths chanting slogans in support of Ruto, stoned several vehicles leaving the rally forcing police to use teargas to disperse them.

Mr Odinga was in Githurai to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as the bill heads to the 47 county assemblies after IEBC on Tuesday approved 1.14 million signatures supporting it.

Sifuna on Wednesday morning shared a video of the nominated senator telling the traders to fight for their slots at the newly constructed market expected to be launched by Raila same day.

“My friend @MwauraIsaac1 busy inciting traders at Githurai Market ahead of Baba’s tour there this morning. He will be held solely responsible for any ensuing violence,” warned Sifuna.